Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on the stock and its price target of 370 SEK after EQT published its first-half results
The analyst says in its note that adjusted EBITDA beat expectations by 12%, driven by higher performance fees and slightly higher costs (59.5% margin).
Jefferies highlights that assets under management total €155bn, supported by its new AI-based infrastructure strategy (fee rate of 50 to 75 basis points).
The analyst also says EQT's fundraising cycle guidance has been revised higher, now exceeding €140bn (from around €125-130bn previously).
'Fundraising is running smoothly. EQT generated gross inflows of +€17.8bn (book value +€6.9bn) in the second quarter of 2026, which, together with reductions of -€2.1bn, outflows of -€3.5bn and FX and other effects of +€1.9bn, lifted assets under management as of June 30 to €155.4bn (book value €145.4bn),' the research firm said.
'Adjusted EBITDA beat expectations by 12% thanks to higher performance fees and investment income. Total revenue rose 7% to €1,407m (from €1,311m previously), with fee-related revenue in line with forecasts at €1,141m (from €1,140m previously),' Jefferies said in its note.
According to the analyst, adjusted performance fees and investment income jumped 56% to €266m (from €171m previously).
'Costs rose only 1% to €570m (from €566m previously), allowing adjusted EBITDA to come in 12% above expectations at €837m (from €745m previously), implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.5% (from 56.8% previously). Management fee-related EBITDA came in at €571m (from €574m previously), in line with forecasts, and the fee-related EBITDA margin reached 50.0% (from 50.3% previously),' Jefferies added in conclusion.
EQT AB is one of the leading private equity fund management companies in Europe. The group also provides investment advisory services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- management of private equity funds (59.9%);
- management of real estate and infrastructure funds (38.3%);
- other (1.8%).
At the end of 2025, EQT AB had EUR 270 billion in assets under management.
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