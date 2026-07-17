Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on EQT after results

Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on the stock and its price target of 370 SEK after EQT published its first-half results



The analyst says in its note that adjusted EBITDA beat expectations by 12%, driven by higher performance fees and slightly higher costs (59.5% margin).



Jefferies highlights that assets under management total €155bn, supported by its new AI-based infrastructure strategy (fee rate of 50 to 75 basis points).



The analyst also says EQT's fundraising cycle guidance has been revised higher, now exceeding €140bn (from around €125-130bn previously).



'Fundraising is running smoothly. EQT generated gross inflows of +€17.8bn (book value +€6.9bn) in the second quarter of 2026, which, together with reductions of -€2.1bn, outflows of -€3.5bn and FX and other effects of +€1.9bn, lifted assets under management as of June 30 to €155.4bn (book value €145.4bn),' the research firm said.



'Adjusted EBITDA beat expectations by 12% thanks to higher performance fees and investment income. Total revenue rose 7% to €1,407m (from €1,311m previously), with fee-related revenue in line with forecasts at €1,141m (from €1,140m previously),' Jefferies said in its note.



According to the analyst, adjusted performance fees and investment income jumped 56% to €266m (from €171m previously).



'Costs rose only 1% to €570m (from €566m previously), allowing adjusted EBITDA to come in 12% above expectations at €837m (from €745m previously), implying an adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.5% (from 56.8% previously). Management fee-related EBITDA came in at €571m (from €574m previously), in line with forecasts, and the fee-related EBITDA margin reached 50.0% (from 50.3% previously),' Jefferies added in conclusion.