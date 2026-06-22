Jefferies Reiterates Its Rating on Boeing

The analyst reiterates its buy rating on the planemaker's shares, with an unchanged price target of 295 USD.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 11:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies said the group's outlook continues to improve, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) indicate that certification of the 737 MAX-7 and MAX-10 is now in its final phase. These two variants account for 6% and 28% of the 737 order backlog, respectively.



The note also highlights Boeing's stronger industrial footprint in China, with the opening in Shanghai of the country's largest aircraft maintenance hangar, an initiative that comes alongside the resumption of commercial ties with Chinese airlines.



Jefferies also pointed to progress on the Q4S quantum satellite program, whose ground tests have been successfully completed, as well as the continuation of the group's operational turnaround, a central pillar of its investment thesis.



Shortly before 5:30 p.m. (Paris time), Boeing shares were down 0.8% in New York.