Jefferies said the group's outlook continues to improve, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) indicate that certification of the 737 MAX-7 and MAX-10 is now in its final phase. These two variants account for 6% and 28% of the 737 order backlog, respectively.
The note also highlights Boeing's stronger industrial footprint in China, with the opening in Shanghai of the country's largest aircraft maintenance hangar, an initiative that comes alongside the resumption of commercial ties with Chinese airlines.
Jefferies also pointed to progress on the Q4S quantum satellite program, whose ground tests have been successfully completed, as well as the continuation of the group's operational turnaround, a central pillar of its investment thesis.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. (Paris time), Boeing shares were down 0.8% in New York.
The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by market as follows:
- defense, space and security (46.3%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.);
- commercial aviation (30.4%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services.
The remaining sales (23.3%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (53.8%), Asia (18.4%), Europe (12.8%), Middle East (7.8%), Canada (2%), Oceania (1.8%), Africa (1.8%) and other (1.6%).
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Investor
Investor
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