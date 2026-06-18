Jefferies reiterates its Hold rating with a price target of €22.40 following the possible buyout of the group by BC Partners.
British private-equity firm BC Partners is considering a bid to acquire Edenred, La Lettre reported this morning.
Edenred confirmed it has been approached on an exploratory basis by investment funds.
No information has been disclosed regarding the terms of a potential transaction, but Jefferies believes any acquisition would depend on the target’s level of indebtedness.
According to the analyst, its leading position in the regulated meal-voucher market supports the case for such a deal.
Jefferies believes a buyout by a private-equity firm could potentially improve its bolt-on acquisition strategy, whose performance has been mixed, as illustrated by Reward Gateway (rolled out in only 3 of the 6 targeted countries) and CSI (a similar business, and arguably smaller today than at the time of the acquisition).
Jefferies nonetheless views Edenred’s relatively high gross debt level as a potential hurdle to overcome, as it limits room to increase leverage in a buyout, which would likely entail paying a substantial premium to the interest rate paid on the most recent bond refinancing in the first quarter, at 3.8%.
According to the analyst, the project is still in its infancy and would likely involve forming a consortium with other financial investors,
For 2026, Jefferies expects operating revenue growth of 1% to €2.78bn, or 2% above its prior forecast, and total revenue flat on a comparable scope at €2.99bn, also up 2%, while for EBITDA the analyst forecasts a 5% decline on a comparable scope to €1.3bn, a 44% margin, better than forecasts for comparable-scope EBITDA growth of “(8)%-(12)%” and VA (€1.23bn/-10%/42%).
“Edenred trades at 10x 12-month forward P/E versus a long-term average of 19x, while on the 12-month forward EV/EBITDA multiple it trades at 6x versus an average of 17x,” the research desk adds.
Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 60 million employees and more than 2 million partner merchants in 44 countries via nearly 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
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