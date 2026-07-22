Jefferies is maintaining its Hold rating on the stock, with a price target of €20, following the release of first-half results.
In its note today, Jefferies says like-for-like rental growth improved but remained negative at -1.1% (versus -2.1% in the first quarter of 2026 and -5.6% for full-year 2025). Over a one-month period, it rose 0.8% for core offices (+0.9% in the first quarter of 2026) and fell 2.1% for light industrial space (-4.7% in the first quarter of 2026).
'As expected, the contribution from indexation slowed sharply to +0.8% (versus +3.3 percentage points in full-year 2025). This decline is still driven by tenant departures (-0.8%) and negative rent reversion on renewals (-1.1%),' Jefferies said. The firm puts the reversion potential at nearly -30%.
The analyst also believes deleveraging remains constrained by the continued decline in valuations. 'On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio value is down 3.1% year-to-date (after a 4.5% decline in 2025), with light industrial (+0.3%) the only segment showing growth. As a result, EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) have fallen 7% year-to-date to €49.7m (-12% year-on-year, -11% in 2025), while the EPRA loan-to-value ratio has improved only marginally to 45.5% (-30 basis points year-to-date), thereby limiting balance sheet flexibility.'
Jefferies also believes the cost of debt is rising. 'The cost of debt (CoD) is expected to reach 2.0% by year-end (versus 1.7% for full-year 2025 and 1.9% in the first half of 2026), while recent bond issues point to a marginal CoD of 4.4%.'
Jefferies nonetheless says the first half of 2026 featured several positives, including confirmation of the 2026 outlook, the disposal of a Portuguese healthcare asset portfolio at book value, the accretive acquisition of full ownership of the Eqho tower, the renewal of AXA leases, improved office occupancy, and a more favorable trend in residential development.
Jefferies also highlights that management reiterated its 2026 guidance, namely NCCFps of €2.9 to €3.1 (-19% to -13% year-on-year) and NCCFps excluding non-recurring items of €2.25 to €2.45 (-22% to -15% year-on-year), and continues to view 2026 as the trough year.
'Occupancy increased by 90 basis points versus the prior quarter to 85.9% (-90 basis points year-to-date), mainly thanks to a 170 basis point rise versus the prior quarter to 89.9% (-50 basis points year-to-date),' the research desk said.
Jefferies also notes that first-half trends were positive in residential, with orders up 12%, revenue up 2%, and margins improving by 90 basis points year-on-year to 2.4% (although flat versus full-year 2025).
'Overall property development margins slipped by 40 basis points to 1.3%, but management expects an improvement in the second half.'
Icade is both a commercial real estate company (assets at 12/31/2025: EUR 6.1 billion, including 100% ownership and joint-venture interests) and a property developer (net sales in 2025: EUR 1.1 billion), operating throughout France. As a long-term partner, Icade responds to changing needs and puts climate issues and the preservation of biodiversity at the heart of its business model, reinventing real estate and contributing to a more sustainable city.
Listed (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, Icade's main shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.
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