Jefferies reiterates its rating on Uber after the acquisition of Delivery Hero
Published on 07/17/2026 at 08:44 am EDT
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Jefferies said in its report today that the transaction had been widely expected following numerous press articles published since May and Uber's gradual build-up of a stake.
The analyst believes the tie-up will increase the value of UberOne and strengthen cross-selling opportunities across many new delivery markets.
According to Jefferies, Uber is also not considering other large-scale acquisitions over the next few years, which should help ease concerns about a more aggressive acquisition strategy.