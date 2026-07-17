Jefferies reiterates its rating on Uber after the acquisition of Delivery Hero

Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock and its price target of $110 following the announcement of a deal to acquire Delivery Hero for $14.8bn.



Jefferies said in its report today that the transaction had been widely expected following numerous press articles published since May and Uber's gradual build-up of a stake.



The analyst believes the tie-up will increase the value of UberOne and strengthen cross-selling opportunities across many new delivery markets.



According to Jefferies, Uber is also not considering other large-scale acquisitions over the next few years, which should help ease concerns about a more aggressive acquisition strategy.