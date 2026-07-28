Jefferies Reiterates Its Rating on Uber, Waymo Plans to End Its Exclusivity Agreement
Published on 07/28/2026 at 08:47 am EDT
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According to recent reports, Waymo plans to end its exclusivity agreement with Uber in Atlanta and Austin when it expires, in January 2028.
Jefferies notes that this announcement comes one month after the end of a three-year pilot project in Phoenix.
Jefferies had the sense that the relationship was already deteriorating well before then, notably because of diverging visions regarding autonomous vehicle technology.
The analyst believes that parting ways with Waymo will likely benefit Uber over the long term, as the company now has greater flexibility to expand in the United States thanks to its many partners.