Jefferies announced on Wednesday that it was maintaining its "hold" recommendation on Rexel shares, with a target price of €28, following the publication in "La Lettre" of information suggesting that the investment fund CVC may be interested in the electrical equipment distributor.
According to the newsletter, CVC Capital Partners has approached the Swedish fund Cevian Capital, which holds around 23% of Rexel's capital, to express its interest in acquiring the group.
In a response note, Jefferies points out that rumors surrounding Rexel have intensified recently, particularly following the publication of information by the specialist website Betaville that the company had appointed advisors to protect itself against the risk of a takeover.
This information comes amid growing speculation since Rexel rejected a public offer from QXO last year, the broker continues.
According to Jefferies, this interest is explained by the growing appeal of the electrical equipment sector, which is increasingly targeted by investment funds as it benefits from promising structural trends, supported by the electrification of the economy, while offering attractive consolidation potential, particularly in the United States, where major players are seeking to strengthen their position through acquisitions.
This interest is not limited to Rexel, the broker points out. Last year, La Lettre reported that French cable manufacturer Nexans had also rejected a takeover bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice after several months of discussions, confirming the sector's appeal.
Since QXO's offer last year, Rexel's share price has risen by more than 40%, according to Jefferies, which notes that the group's market capitalization now stands at around €10 billion, implying that a premium linked to the anticipation of a takeover now appears to be factored into the share price, which could represent a risk if no offer or transaction ultimately materializes, the professional warns.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 19 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,951 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (48%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (27%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (25%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.5%), North America (43.9%) and Asia/Pacific (6.6%).
