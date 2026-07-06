Jefferies Remains Cautious on Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars is down on the Stockholm stock exchange (-1.53%, at 21.52 Swedish kronor), following a rather cautious note from Jefferies, which decided to maintain its hold rating, while the price target was cut from 24 to 23 Swedish kronor.

For the U.S. investment bank, the group is about to report another difficult quarter, weighed down by soft sales tied to commercial discounts, an unfavorable mix effect, raw materials costs and freight expenses.



For Jefferies, a modest rebound in the second half will depend on a more supportive volume backdrop, notably with the launch of the EX60 and more stable pricing. Analysts note that early indicators for this model appear positive, with demand and margins running above expectations.



The investment bank recalls that in mid-June, Volvo held a conference call indicating that its second quarter would be sequentially weaker, including an increase in freight rates and raw materials costs (estimated at +0.5 percentage point) and a mix weakened by lower volumes on the XC60/90 models.