Volvo Cars is down on the Stockholm stock exchange (-1.53%, at 21.52 Swedish kronor), following a rather cautious note from Jefferies, which decided to maintain its hold rating, while the price target was cut from 24 to 23 Swedish kronor.
For the U.S. investment bank, the group is about to report another difficult quarter, weighed down by soft sales tied to commercial discounts, an unfavorable mix effect, raw materials costs and freight expenses.
For Jefferies, a modest rebound in the second half will depend on a more supportive volume backdrop, notably with the launch of the EX60 and more stable pricing. Analysts note that early indicators for this model appear positive, with demand and margins running above expectations.
The investment bank recalls that in mid-June, Volvo held a conference call indicating that its second quarter would be sequentially weaker, including an increase in freight rates and raw materials costs (estimated at +0.5 percentage point) and a mix weakened by lower volumes on the XC60/90 models.
Volvo Car AB is a Sweden-based automotive brand. Volvo Car Group is focused on the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of passenger cars, with particular focus on sustainability, fully electric cars and direct consumer relations, including subscription and other new mobility services. Volvo Car Groupâ€™s addressable market is the global premium passenger car market. Moreover, the Companyâ€™s intention is to be a pure electric car company and as a result it is undergoing a shift in its business model to a direct sales model in most of its markets. Volvo Carsâ€™ commitment to electrification also results in the launch of Polestar, a progressive stand-alone electric performance car brand, in which Volvo Cars owns shares. Volvo Cars also holds shares in the automotive brand LYNK&CO, which focuses on young open-minded urban people through a flexible customer offering.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.