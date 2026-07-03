Jefferies slightly cuts its target on Sandoz

Sandoz shares are slightly lower on the Zurich Stock Exchange (-0.44%, at €71.66), after Jefferies made a modest cut to its price target.

The US investment bank says management at the company, focused on generic healthcare products and biosimilars, has said the weakness in penicillin API is a temporary, tariff-related disruption rather than a structural problem, with a sequentially smaller impact in the second quarter.



For Jefferies, attention will now shift to the investor day on September 8, when investors will be looking to understand how Sandoz plans to maximize value creation.



Analysts also say that 18% biosimilars growth in the first quarter of 2026 is unlikely to represent a sustainable cruising speed for the full year. Recent performance benefited from a major contribution from recent launches, notably Denosumab in the United States and the rollout of the Pyzchiva auto-injector in the European Union.



Jefferies' rating remains Buy, and the price target is cut to 82 Swiss francs from 84.