The US investment bank says management at the company, focused on generic healthcare products and biosimilars, has said the weakness in penicillin API is a temporary, tariff-related disruption rather than a structural problem, with a sequentially smaller impact in the second quarter.
For Jefferies, attention will now shift to the investor day on September 8, when investors will be looking to understand how Sandoz plans to maximize value creation.
Analysts also say that 18% biosimilars growth in the first quarter of 2026 is unlikely to represent a sustainable cruising speed for the full year. Recent performance benefited from a major contribution from recent launches, notably Denosumab in the United States and the rollout of the Pyzchiva auto-injector in the European Union.
Jefferies' rating remains Buy, and the price target is cut to 82 Swiss francs from 84.
Sandoz Group AG is a Switzerland based company which is active in healthcare technology industry. The Company operates in two businesses, Generics and Biosimilars. Generics business develops, manufacture and market active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms of anti-infectives and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Biosimilars business develops, manufacture and market protein-based and other biological products which are similar to another already approved biological medicines. Companyâ€™s product portfolio comprising Generics and Biosimilars covers all therapeutic areas for patient treatment such as cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, anti-infectives, pain and respiratory. The Company serves customers worldwide.
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