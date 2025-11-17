Jefferies has reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on GTT, raising its price target by 2% to 210 euros. This adjustment follows a 1% increase in the estimated 2025 EBITDA, now positioned at the upper end of the revised target range announced during the company's third-quarter business update.

The broker maintains its 2026/27 EBITDA forecasts at 3% and 10% above consensus, respectively. This outlook is 'supported by comments regarding an acceleration in the order book for 2026, with "nearly 150" vessels required to reach the record level of LNG capacity sanctioned this year.'