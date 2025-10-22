Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on Netflix shares, along with its $1,500 target price following its Q3 results.



Jefferies believes that thses results were "mixed": revenue growth of 17% y-o-y was in line with expectations, while its operating margin of 33.6% (excluding exceptional items) was up.



"The 17% y-o-y revenue forecast for Q4 was also in line with expectations, but no forecast for FY 2026 is likely to maintain uncertainty about next year's growth trajectory," the broker noted.



"The results do not change our optimistic view, as we continue to see a long period of revenue growth and margin expansion, with advertising being a key growth driver for the next few years," Jefferies concluded.