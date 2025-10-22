Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on Netflix shares, along with its $1,500 target price following its Q3 results.
Jefferies believes that thses results were "mixed": revenue growth of 17% y-o-y was in line with expectations, while its operating margin of 33.6% (excluding exceptional items) was up.
"The 17% y-o-y revenue forecast for Q4 was also in line with expectations, but no forecast for FY 2026 is likely to maintain uncertainty about next year's growth trajectory," the broker noted.
"The results do not change our optimistic view, as we continue to see a long period of revenue growth and margin expansion, with advertising being a key growth driver for the next few years," Jefferies concluded.
Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PlayStation, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet.
At the end of 2024, Netflix, Inc. had approximately 302 million subscriptions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.8%), Latin America (12.4%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.