Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that global demand for computing power for artificial intelligence has accelerated dramatically over the past six months. Speaking on CNBC, he explained that the rise of AI models capable of moving from simple text exchange to more advanced forms of reasoning is fueling exponential growth in infrastructure needs. These statements boosted Nvidia's stock price in pre-market trading on Wall Street.
According to Huang, the new models consume unprecedented computing power, but market interest is growing at the same rate. "AI has become smart enough that everyone wants to use it," he summarized, referring to "two exponentials crossing." He highlighted the strong demand for the latest Blackwell architecture, the core of the new generation of processors designed for artificial intelligence applications.
The executive presented this phase of expansion as the beginning of a "new industrial revolution," marked by the construction of massive AI-dedicated infrastructure. Nvidia recently invested $100bn in OpenAI's mega data center project, designed to deploy up to 10 gigawatts of computing power based on its chips. This initiative confirms the group's central position in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
