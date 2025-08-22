The Federal Reserve chairman emphasized the need to strike a balance between inflation and employment, as the US economy is being affected by tariffs, stricter immigration policies, and budget uncertainties.

The United States is nearing the point where the Federal Reserve will have to lower interest rates to support employment, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

A “rapid” deterioration in the U.S. labor market cannot be ruled out and could “justify” a loosening of monetary policy, and therefore a cut in interest rates, Powell cautioned, speaking from the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming.

Powell reiterated that, while the labor market remains close to full employment with unemployment limited to 4.2%, job creation is slowing significantly and GDP growth fell to 1.2% in the first half of 2025. On the price front, PCE inflation rose to 2.6%, driven in particular by the tariff increases decided by Washington. The Fed chairman acknowledged that the risks were now asymmetrical: inflation could rise again and, at the same time, the job market could become more fragile.

After more than a year of keeping key rates between 5.25% and 5.5%, the Fed believes it has reached a more neutral zone. Powell explained that this position allows it to move forward cautiously, calibrating monetary policy to avoid both an inflationary rebound and an excessive weakening of employment. Emphasis was placed on the distinction between cyclical shocks, which the central bank can manage, and structural developments (trade, immigration, taxation) that are beyond its direct control.

Powell detailed the second public revision of the Fed's monetary policy framework. Several notable changes result from this: the abandonment of the "average inflation" targeting introduced after the pandemic, clarification of the role of full employment (without a unilateral focus on "shortfalls"), and a more balanced approach when employment and inflation diverge. The 2% inflation target remains unchanged, with a public review of the framework scheduled every five years.

In conclusion, the Fed chair emphasized the need to keep inflation expectations well anchored and monetary policy flexible. While reaffirming the institution's independence, he warned that current uncertainties called for cautious management focused on long-term stability. Powell finally praised the importance of the Jackson Hole symposium as a forum for dialogue between central bankers and researchers to anticipate future challenges. A cautious stance, but one that hints at a rate cut. In the wake of the announcement, the markets reacted positively, with the Nasdaq 100 rising 300 points and the SP 500 climbing nearly 100 points.