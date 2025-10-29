On Monday, aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump said that he could appoint the next Fed chair by the end of the year. Standing alongside the US president, Scott Bessent revealed the names of the five finalists for the position. From the outset, the Treasury Secretary has been overseeing the process… while remaining in the running himself.

In recent weeks, Scott Bessent had already conducted a first round of interviews, which included 11 candidates. This was a rather unusual process, aimed at increasing pressure on the Fed. The more candidates there are, the more people are likely to "campaign" for rate cuts.

The two Kevins in pole position

There are now five finalists: Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, appointed by Donald Trump during his first term, Kevin Hassett (director of the National Economic Council), Kevin Warsh (former Fed governor), and Rick Rieder, who heads bond investments at Blackrock. For now, the two Kevins seem to be Donald Trump's favorites. In 2018, Kevin Warsh was already among the candidates for Fed chair, but Donald Trump found him too young, preferring the graying hair of Jerome Powell.

Although Donald Trump was considering announcing the name of the next Fed chair in September, he ultimately changed his mind. The surprise resignation of Adriana Kugler in early August gave him the opportunity to appoint a new governor. He chose his advisor Stephan Miran, who will complete Kugler's term. Miran is therefore a temporary governor, whose term will end next January.

Donald Trump is expected to appoint his candidate for Fed chair in Miran's place. Jerome Powell's term as chair expires next May. However, he will remain a Fed governor until January 2028. When asked several times, Jerome Powell did not confirm that he would remain after May 2026.

What to do with Bessent?

The selection process for Jerome Powell's successor is being overseen by Scott Bessent, whose name was mentioned earlier this year among the contenders. He then appeared to rule himself out of the race by stating that he had "the best job in Washington."

Nevertheless, Scott Bessent could be in a position to win the day if the other candidates fail to fully convince Donald Trump. Indeed, the Treasury Secretary "ticks all the boxes": he has the president's trust, he goes to the front lines to defend his policies, and above all, he has the ear of the markets, often playing the firefighter when his boss starts fires.

"I'm thinking about him for the Fed," Donald Trump even said on Tuesday in front of business leaders in Tokyo. But appointing him to the Fed would deprive him of an excellent Treasury Secretary, hence the artistic vagueness maintained by the US president, who then added, "We're not really thinking about him."

The announcement of the next Fed chair is expected between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Until then, everything remains open. But Scott Bessent probably has an advantage over other finalists: he "comes across well" on TV, a quality that is essential in Donald Trump's eyes. "He's so good on television! He calms the markets—I don't calm them, I sometimes even disrupt them."