For those who find the summer period generally too quiet on the markets, this one is giving us plenty to keep us busy. Amid earnings reports, monetary policy meetings, and tariffs, one topic is particularly exciting for MarketScreener's macro research teams: Jerome Powell's successor as head of the Fed.

This saga has accelerated since the surprise resignation of Governor Adriana Kugler earlier this month, which gave Donald Trump the opportunity to strengthen his influence within the Fed. To replace her, President Trump appointed his adviser Stephen Miran last week.

For now, Miran is considered a temporary governor, who will only complete Kugler's term, which expires in January 2026. Beyond that, another governor will have to be found, who will then likely be called upon to replace Jerome Powell. His term as chairman expires next May, and one must be a governor to head the Fed. Donald Trump's choice can therefore only fall on a governor already in place or on the next governor.

Candidates galore

And there is no shortage of contenders. According to CNBC, the White House is now considering eleven candidates for the position. Let's start with the names that have been mentioned repeatedly in recent weeks: the president's economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, former governor Kevin Warsh, and current governor Christopher Waller.

They are joined by Michelle Bowman, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, Marc Sumerlin, a former economic advisor under the Bush administration, Lorie Logan, president of the Dallas Fed, James Bullard, former president of the St. Louis Fed, and Larry Lindsey, a former Fed governor. Finally, two Wall Street figures are said to be in the running: David Zervos, chief market strategist at Jefferies, and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global bonds at BlackRock.

At the rate things are going, I wouldn't be surprised to see the list grow even longer in the coming days. Let's just say that when Mamie Paulette is mentioned, it will really be time to stop. Even if no one doubts her ability to push for lower rates.

Playing for time

As always with this administration, behind a rather muddled approach, there is a logic. More candidates means more people with an interest in coming out of the woodwork and publicly calling for rate cuts, which ultimately increases the pressure on Jerome Powell.

Donald Trump, for his part, continues to say that he will choose between "three or four people," with the timing still rather vague. "I think I'll name him a little earlier," he said yesterday. I won't stake my resignation on the date of the appointment, but he actually has every interest in dragging things out.

First, he loves this type of situation where people are competing for his favor. Just like in the good old days of The Apprentice. Second, he needs to make sure he makes the right choice. And we can't rule out the possibility that Stephen Miran is qualified for the job. If that's the case, he could very well win the day and ultimately succeed Jerome Powell.

Loyalty or a place in history

Given that loyalty is what matters most to Donald Trump, he wants someone who will systematically push his vision of monetary policy. Currently, this mainly consists of supporting aggressive rate cuts.

This is also why Donald Trump is taking his time: he wants to ensure this loyalty. Once appointed, Fed governors are theoretically no longer beholden to the president. They have a non-renewable 14-year term. The only caveat is that the president has a separate four-year term, which is renewable. But in theory, Donald Trump will no longer be in office when this question arises.

In practice, a Fed chair will be more concerned with his own place in history than with loyalty to Donald Trump. Everyone remembers Arthur Burns, Fed chair from 1970 to 1978. Over time, he became something of a counter-model, having been overly influenced by President Nixon and ultimately allowing inflation to get out of hand.

Today, Donald Trump is in a position of strength and he alone has control over Jerome Powell's successor. But once his choice is made, both will be discarded. With the risk of regret later on. This is what Donald Trump said yesterday at the Kennedy Center: "The problem is that you appoint someone and then they turn out to be bad. It's happened to me several times. You appoint someone who told you everything you wanted to hear, and once they're in, they turn out to be bad."