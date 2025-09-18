Today's economic highlights:
The Bank of England announced its decision on interest rates at 6:00 a.m. In the United States, weekly employment statistics and the Phillie Fed index have been released at 8:30 a.m. See the full agenda here.
- USD / GBP: 0.7360 GBP
- Gold: US$3,656
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$68.01
- United States 10 years: 4.068%
- BITCOIN: US$117,450
In corporate news:
- Alphabet – China has decided to drop its antitrust probe into Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, as trade talks between Beijing and Washington resume, the Financial Times reported Thursday.
- Amazon – Amazon violated consumer protection law by collecting Prime subscribers’ billing information before disclosing the service’s conditions, a judge ruled Wednesday, granting a partial victory to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
- Blackstone, TPG – Private equity firms Blackstone and TPG have renewed their interest in acquiring medical diagnostics company Hologic, a source said Wednesday. The Financial Times had reported in May that the two firms had submitted a non-binding offer worth about $16 billion, including debt, which Hologic rejected.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – Cracker Barrel slid 8.8% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the restaurant chain projected 2026 revenue below analysts’ expectations.
- Crowdstrike – Crowdstrike rose 4.9% in premarket trading after brokers D.A. Davidson, Jefferies, and Needham raised their price targets for the stock.
- Disney – ABC announced it would pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live” off the air after the host’s comments about the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk triggered threats from the U.S. communications regulator against Disney, the channel’s parent company.
- Dupont – The industrial materials manufacturer said Thursday it expects net sales of about $6.87 billion for 2025, revising its previous guidance to reflect the planned spin-off of its electronics division and the sale of its Aramids business.
- Eli Lilly – The U.S. drugmaker’s anti-obesity treatment Mounjaro helped patients aged 10 to 17 with type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar and lose weight, according to study results presented Wednesday at a medical meeting.
- Intel, Nvidia – Nvidia said Thursday it would invest $5 billion in Intel, as part of an agreement that also includes the joint development of chips for PCs and data centers. Intel shares surged more than 30% in premarket trading, while Nvidia gained over 3%. AMD, a competitor of Intel in the data center semiconductor space, fell 2%.
- Meta Platforms – Meta on Wednesday launched its first consumer smart glasses equipped with an integrated display, seeking to build on the success of the Ray-Ban model. The new Display glasses, priced from $799, feature a small digital screen in the right lens for everyday tasks such as notifications. The company has also been in talks in recent months with media groups including Axel Springer, Fox Corp and News Corp to obtain licenses for integrating news content into its AI products, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
- Nike – Nike gained 1.9% in premarket trading after RBC upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “sector perform.”
- Nucor – Nucor fell 3.6% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the steelmaker said it expects a drop in quarterly profit across all three of its business segments.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Agco: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 124 to USD 123.
- Atmos Energy: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 165 to USD 172.
- Autozone: TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 4,300 to USD 4,900.
- Carvana: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line rating and raises the price target from USD 370 to USD 425.
- CNH Industrial: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 16 to USD 13.
- Crowdstrike Holdings: Stephens maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from USD 510 to USD 525.
- Deere & Company: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from USD 566 to USD 512.
- General Mills: Barclays maintains its equal weight rating and lowers the price target from USD 54 to USD 52.
- Kroger: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 84 to USD 85.
- Lyft: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from USD 16 to USD 21.
- Marriott International: Argus Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 300 to USD 310.
- Micron Technology: CLSA maintains its accumulate rating and raises the price target from USD 155 to USD 190.
- Mongodb: Stephens maintains its equal weight rating and raises the price target from USD 304 to USD 340.
- Resmed: Citi initiates with a buy rating and a price target of USD 330.
- Roivant Sciences: HC Wainwright & Co maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 18 to USD 20.
- Zoom Communications: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 102 to USD 110.