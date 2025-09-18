The U.S. Federal Reserve dominated yesterday’s session. The S&P 500 index chart summed it up neatly: flat until mid-afternoon, a sudden jump when the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, a quick slide as Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone, and finally a rebound that left the index almost unchanged at -0.1%. Traders welcomed confirmation that two further cuts are likely this year, but Powell reminded markets not to take easing for granted.

Other assets echoed the same push-and-pull. The dollar slipped on the announcement, only to recover during Powell’s press conference. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped below 4% before climbing back to 4.07%, essentially unchanged. This underlines how well telegraphed the cut was — markets had already priced it in. What mattered more was the Fed’s tone: supportive of growth, but determined not to let inflation risks, amplified by tariffs, get out of hand.

The Fed’s internal dynamics were also telling. Eleven of twelve FOMC members backed the cut, including recent hawks Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman. Only Stephen Miran dissented, preferring a 50 bp move. That alignment reinforces Powell’s credibility, even if it won’t stop fresh political criticism from the White House. Projections now imply three total cuts before policy normalizes, with just one left in 2026. That’s less dovish than markets hoped, but also a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy’s resilience.

In short, the Fed is threading the needle: easing enough to support the labor market but staying firm enough to keep inflation expectations anchored. For investors, the message was pragmatic — not “as much as possible,” but “as much as necessary.”

In Europe, attention turns to the Bank of England, which deliver its own rate decision at midday. The ECB, by contrast, is expected to stay on hold for now.