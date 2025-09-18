As expected, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last night, while hinting at the possibility of further reductions. The institution's chairman delivered a message that was slightly more cautious than anticipated, which could well provoke the ire of Donald Trump, who has made him a favourite punching bag. Markets, meanwhile, responded with muted enthusiasm, closing not far from flat. Investors are likely waiting for the dust to settle before making bolder moves-assuming they wish to do anything more than drift along in the gentle upward lull.

In markets, investors love charts—largely because they usually go up. But also because they reflect the day's events. Take, for instance, the chart of the S&P 500 for 17 September. If you haven’t seen it, it looks like a fairly flat path with a small springboard about two-thirds through and a giant pothole just behind it. If you superimpose the day’s main event—the US central bank’s rate decision—onto it, here’s what you get: traders showed up at their desks at 1:30pm (that’s 7:30pm Paris time), having done very little beforehand, as evidenced by the flatline on the chart. At 2:00pm, algorithms and half-digested financiers surged into action, snapping up stocks on news that the Fed had cut rates by 25 basis points (the small springboard). This was reinforced by the expectation of two further cuts of similar magnitude before year-end.

Then at 2:30pm, Jerome Powell took to the podium to say something along the lines of, "further cuts are possible, but not guaranteed." Cue the descent into the pothole. Yet thirty minutes after this initial reaction, the S&P 500 had rebounded sharply to near flat. That’s how long it took for investors to digest the news and realise that, while the Fed may be marginally less dovish than hoped, the central scenario of two additional cuts remained intact. Back to square one, with the index closing down just 0.1%.

Other assets followed a similarly contradictory path. The dollar weakened on the decision, only to claw back its losses during the press conference. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries briefly dipped below the 4% threshold before climbing back to yesterday’s level and then edging slightly higher (now at 4.07%). This suggests the market was hardly impressed by the rate cut. Why? Because it had already been widely anticipated, as we’ve noted several times in this column. I was tempted to write "move along, nothing to see here," but experience teaches us to wait a session or two before making such sweeping pronouncements.

Two key points should be highlighted going forward. First, eleven of the twelve voting members backed a 25 basis-point cut—even Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, who had been particularly vocal in recent weeks and had found favour with Donald Trump. The sole dissenter was, unsurprisingly, the new White House darling, Stephen Miran, who voted for a 50 basis-point cut. This is a strong show of support for Jerome Powell’s policy stance—not that it will shield him from yet another Trumpian jab once the President wakes from his London soirée.

Second, Fed members foresee an average of only three rate cuts to restore balance across major US economic aggregates—that is, to stabilise the labour market and contain inflation. If two of those are to come this year, only one remains for 2026, implying a return to a target range of 3.25% to 3.50% for the federal funds rate. This is both disappointing for markets hooked on low rates, and reassuring for the US economy, which the Fed expects to remain on a solid medium-term footing.

In summary, as ChatGPT might put it, the Fed believes it appropriate to continue easing policy to support employment, but not excessively so, in order to keep tariff-related inflation in check. It's a pragmatic approach, broadly in line with market expectations, albeit slightly firmer than forecast due to the persistently elusive nature of inflation.

Today’s spotlight will shift to the Bank of England, which is due to announce its rate decision around midday.

Asian markets are showing mixed fortunes, though exchanges typically influenced by Wall Street are trading higher. Japan is up 1.3%, South Korea 1.2%, and Taiwan 1.1%. Chinese markets are in retreat, as is Australia, where the ASX is down 0.7%, dragged lower by the energy sector and Santos in particular, following the collapse of the ADNOC takeover deal. Both Wall Street and Europe are expected to open in the green.

Today's Economic Highlights:

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,651.89

: US$3,651.89 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.62

: US$67.62 United States 10 years : 4.07%

: 4.07% BITCOIN: US$117,170

In corporate news:

Kering appoints its deputy CEO, Francesca Bellettini, to head Gucci, parting ways with Stefano Cantino after only nine months in the role.

Euronext plans to extend trading hours for agricultural products, according to Reuters.

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard.

Kone is considering a takeover of TK Elevator, according to Bloomberg.

Activist fund Cevian tells the FT that the Swiss government's plans for capital reserves make Switzerland an ‘unviable’ location for UBS.

Exor reports losses in the first half of the year.

Roche to acquire liver treatment specialist 89bio for up to $3.5 billion.

Novo Nordisk announces that the Wegovy pill enables weight loss comparable to the injectable version.

Wolters Kluwer will complete its buyback programme by 3 November, two months ahead of schedule.

Iberdrola reports that Avangrid is investing €200 million in the modernisation of two substations.

SIG Group is restructuring and lowering its 2025 targets.

Avolta is expanding in Côte d'Ivoire.

Meta is integrating a screen into its AI glasses, still produced with EssilorLuxottica.

China has dropped its antitrust investigation into Google during trade negotiations with the US, the FT reveals.

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro helps improve blood sugar control in children in a Phase III trial.

Microsoft signs a £6.2 billion deal for AI computing power in Norway.

Palantir commits to investing £1.5 billion in the UK.

Apple is considering testing the production of foldable iPhones in Taiwan, according to Nikkei.

CME Group launches options on Solana and Xrp futures contracts.

Biogen receives European Commission approval for Zurzuvae.

Santos shares plummet following ADNOC consortium's withdrawal of takeover bid.

Samsung plans to hire 60,000 people for its AI, chip and biotech businesses.

