India's largest stainless-steel producer is expanding into a policy super cycle, but the market isn't paying for it yet.

India’s infrastructure push is single-handedly driving the massive surge in domestic stainless steel demand this decade. The government is dropping a 12.2 trillion Indian Rupee on its FY 27 capex budget, marking a huge 11.4% y/y jump. Railways scored INR 2.8tn, with seven high-speed corridors mandating stainless steel use.

The Indian government has also mandated the use of stainless steel for reinforced bridges in coastal and marine areas, and anti-skid checkered plates for bridges.

The international industry association for the steel sector, the World Steel Association, projects India’s steel demand to grow 7.4% in FY 26 to finally climb 9.2% in FY 27. This makes India the fastest-growing major steel market, with the global average at just 3%-4%.

This creates a larger addressable market for domestic stainless-steel producers. Jindal Stainless Ltd. (JSL), India’s largest stainless-steel producer with 4.2 MTPA capacity, is well positioned to benefit from rising infrastructure demand and policy support. This advantage is reflected in the company's latest financial performance.

Charged up margins

FY 26 revenue increased by 9.3% y/y to INR 433.1bn, compared to INR 396.0bn in the previous year. This was mainly driven by an 8.1% increase in volumes, reaching 2.6m tons compared to 2.4m tons in the previous year.

However, FY 26 EBITDA grew 19.1% to INR 55.6bn from INR 46.7bn as EBITDA per ton increased by 10% to INR 21,670 from INR 19,665. That's the kind of operating leverage a company achieves when it substitutes high-cost propane with coke oven gas, secures access to 93% of India's chromite ore reserves, its key raw material, and runs a captive 264 MW power plant.

Cash flow from operations dropped to INR 33.9bn in FY 26 from INR 47.2bn in the previous year. This decline is due to a cash outflow of INR 18.3bn in FY 26 for trade payables, compared to a cash inflow of INR 23.0bn in FY 25.

Management guided 7%-9% volume growth and an INR 18,000–20,000 EBITDA per ton for H1 27, with a review planned at the half-year mark depending on global trade conditions.

A steel deal?

Over the past year, the stock has dropped 0.1%. At INR 695.5, it remains 21.3% below its 52-week high of INR 884.0, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid cyclical uncertainties. The company’s plan to maintain a dividend payout of up to 20% of net profit strikes a balanced approach between shareholder returns and reinvestment for growth.

The stock trades at a forward P/E of 17.1x for FY 27, slightly below its three-year average of 19.5x, indicating potential for a valuation re-rating.

Analyst sentiment remains largely positive. Out of 14 covering analysts, 12 have assigned a “Buy” rating while only two recommend “Hold”, indicating strong confidence in the company’s fundamentals. The average target price of INR 869.9 implies a potential upside of 25.1% from the current price, reinforcing the constructive outlook despite near-term market caution.

Pressure points

The Middle East energy cost volatility on propane, LPG, and natural gas remains a live headwind; nickel and chrome price swings could compress EBITDA per ton. The INR 400.0bn –INR 420.0bn Maharashtra greenfield project—a decade-long, phased endeavor—introduces execution risk. Alongside, Chinese steel exports continue to exert pressure on domestic and international pricing, creating competition that no domestic policy can fully neutralize.