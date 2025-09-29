Stellantis announces the appointment of Joao Laranjo as chief financial officer (CFO) and member of its executive team, effective immediately, replacing Doug Ostermann, who has resigned from the group for personal reasons.



After starting his career at General Electric, Joao Laranjo joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in 2009, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in financial roles over the years.



Following a brief stint at Goodyear, he rejoined Stellantis in early 2025 as Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis North America under the automaker's new management.



Furthermore, Stellantis confirms that its financial outlook for 2025, as communicated during its H1 results conference call on July 29, remains unchanged in all respects.