Johnson Controls is expected to rise significantly on Wall Street after the publication of its annual results, which show adjusted EPS of $3.76, higher than its latest annual target range of $3.65 to $3.68.
In Q4 2024-25 alone, the building technology group posted adjusted EPS of $1.26, with revenue up 3% to $6.4bn (+4% organic).
"Our technological leadership in data center cooling and decarbonization solutions continues to set us apart as customers increasingly demand breakthrough innovation," said CEO Joakim Weidemanis.
With an order backlog of $15bn, Johnson Controls anticipates adjusted EPS of around $4.55 and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for the coming fiscal year.
Published on 11/05/2025 at 08:57 am EST
