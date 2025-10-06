Johnson Controls announces a strategic multi-million dollar investment in Accelsius, a leader in two-phase liquid cooling technology directly on chips for data centers.
"Two-phase solutions use the 'phase change' from liquid to vapor to remove heat, enabling more efficient heat extraction with reduced energy consumption," the building technology group says.
Cooling systems, which account for 30%-40% of a data center's total energy consumption, are essential to their operation as they efficiently and reliably maintain the chips at the required temperature.
According to Johnson Controls, the technology offered by Accelsius delivers operating savings of 35% compared to single-phase direct-on-chip systems and reduces total cost of ownership by 8% to 17%.
