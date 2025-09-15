Johnson & Johnson announces the European launch of the Shockwave Javelin Peripheral IVL Catheter, an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform designed to treat severe calcified lesions in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).



The device, featuring a single emitter at the tip of the catheter, has a safety and efficacy profile comparable to existing IVL catheters.

PAD affects approximately 230 million people worldwide, including 15 million in Europe. Its most severe form, chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), results in a 40% amputation rate at one year and a 50% mortality rate at five years.



Dr. Narayanan Thulasidasan, a consultant interventional radiologist in London, points out that the catheter helps treat 'uncrossable' lesions that are difficult to access below the knee. Dr. Ashish Patel adds that this innovation fills a critical gap in the management of CLTI.



Nick West, medical director at Shockwave Medical, explains that the device's development is based on feedback from practitioners in order to strengthen an IVL offering covering the entire peripheral anatomy.