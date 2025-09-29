Johnson & Johnson has announced that it has received approval from the US FDA for its Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis in children as young as 6 years of age weighing at least 40 kg. It is the first and only IL-23 inhibitor approved for these pediatric indications.



The approval is based on the results of a Phase III study showing that 56% of treated patients achieved a PASI 90 score at 16 weeks compared to 16% on placebo, while 66% achieved near-clear skin (IGA 0/1) compared to 16% on placebo. For information, the PASI score is an index of the severity and extent of psoriasis.



These results complement data from several studies in adults. J&J specifies that Tremfya is administered as a 100 mg subcutaneous injection at weeks 0 and 4 and then every 8 weeks.



With approximately 20,000 children diagnosed each year in the United States with plaque psoriasis and 14,000 affected by psoriatic arthritis, this approval represents a significant therapeutic advance, the laboratory says.