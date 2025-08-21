Johnson & Johnson has announced the opening of a production facility covering over 160,000 square feet (nearly 15,000 m2) at FUJIFILM's biopharmaceutical site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. This 10-year, $2bn commitment is expected to create approximately 120 jobs in the state and increase manufacturing capacity.



The group also plans to build new advanced manufacturing facilities and expand existing sites in the United States to manufacture the majority of its innovative medicines. Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO, said that the company "continues to expand its investment in the United States to lead the next era of healthcare innovation."



In March, Johnson & Johnson had already announced a four-year, $55bn investment plan to support manufacturing, R&D, and technology in the US.



The laboratory took the opportunity to announce that construction of the Wilson plant (North Carolina), which will employ 500 people and mobilize 5,000 workers for its construction, is also progressing.