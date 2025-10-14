Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday the upcoming separation of its DePuy Synthes orthopedic division, which will become an independent company in the next 18 to 24 months. This spin-off, the group's second after the creation of Kenvue in 2023, aims to focus J&J on its high-growth businesses, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, surgery, eye care, and cardiovascular disease. The orthopedic division, which generates approximately $9.2bn in annual revenue, is outside the group's strategic scope, according to CFO Joe Wolk, who favors a tax-free separation.

At the same time, J&J raised its revenue forecast for 2025, now estimated at between $93.5bn and $93.9bn, above Wall Street expectations. Q3 results exceeded forecasts, with revenue of $23.99bn and adjusted EPS of $2.80. Pharmaceutical sales rose 6.8% to $15.56bn, driven by the blood cancer treatment Darzalex. The medical devices division also posted a 6.8% increase to $8.43bn, driven by electrophysiology products.

For the US conglomerate, this reorganization marks a new step in its strategy of refocusing on the most innovative and profitable segments, against a backdrop of increased competition in the medical technology and biopharmaceutical sector. The stock lost nearly 2% during the session but is up almost 30% YTD.