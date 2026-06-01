Johnson Matthey shares are rebounding after three consecutive sessions of losses totaling 4.16%. By mid-morning, shares in the British industrial group were up 2.3% at 2,168 pence, supported by bargain hunting and a target price increase from Berenberg.

Berenberg confirmed its "buy" rating on Johnson Matthey shares, raising its target price fot them to 2,300 pence (from 2,100 pence).



In its rationale, the bank suggests that the stock could see a short-term rally, particularly if the company successfully completes the £1.325bn sale of its Catalyst Technologies business to Honeywell by the August 21 deadline. Analysts warn that a failure to close the deal could wipe £600m off the group's market capitalization.



Berenberg also highlighted two positive catalysts. First is the recently announced acquisition of Cormetech, a manufacturer of catalysts for gas turbines used in data centers. According to analysts, stationary emissions control, primarily for data centers, could account for more than 10% of group earnings by 2029.



The second positive factor involves margin improvement within the Clean Air division, which is expected to continue driving upward consensus revisions for EBIT. Berenberg believes Johnson Matthey could exceed its 16% to 18% EBIT margin target range for this division over the next two years.