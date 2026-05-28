Johnson Matthey agreed to buy Cormetech for $360m. The British chemicals group, long associated with catalysts for cars and heavy industry, is placing a wager on a less glamorous but increasingly urgent corner of the energy market: cleaning up the exhaust of America's power stations.

Cormetech makes emissions-control systems, including catalysts used to reduce nitrogen oxides from gas-fired power plants. While that may sound like yesterday's environmental business, it is being given new life by the explosion of data centres, hungry for electricity to feed artificial intelligence and cloud computing. They are straining grids and encouraging utilities to keep building, extending or restarting gas-fired capacity. More gas turbines mean more demand for equipment that helps operators comply with air-quality rules.

For Johnson Matthey, the purchase offers several benefits. It deepens its exposure to the United States, where industrial policy, energy demand and permitting battles are combining to reshape the power market. It pushes the company further into stationary emissions control, a field less vulnerable than car catalysts to the rise of electric vehicles.

And it also gives management a growth story at a time when investors remain wary of chemicals businesses tied to cyclical manufacturing.

The market isn't yet convinced: the stock was down 0.9% after the announcement.