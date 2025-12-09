On Monday, Johny Srouji, Senior Vice President in charge of hardware technologies at Apple and a central figure in the development of in-house chips, denied rumors of an imminent departure. In an internal note addressed to his teams, he states: "I love my team, and I love my work at Apple," countering a Bloomberg article claiming that he had recently discussed his future with Tim Cook.

This clarification comes as Apple undergoes a renewal phase marked by several high-level departures. John Giannandrea, head of AI, recently announced his resignation. Alan Dye, head of user interface design, is joining Meta. In addition, departures of Kate Adams, General Counsel, and Lisa Jackson, head of environmental and societal issues, both members of Tim Cook's close team, were confirmed.

In this context of executive reshuffles, Srouji's statement aims to reaffirm continuity within a strategic division for Apple. Responsible for in-house chips used in iPhones, iPads and Macs, Srouji embodies a key expertise in the group's vertical integration strategy. His remaining in this position is a signal of important stability for Apple's technological future.