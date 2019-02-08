joimax® : Announces New Distribution Partners in Brazil and Japan

joimax®, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and
training methods for full-endoscopic minimally-invasive spinal surgery,
is pleased to announce it has expanded its international market presence
with new distribution partners in Brazil and Japan.
Group image of joimax® new partners in Brazil and Japan (Photo: Business Wire)
In Brazil, joimax® is partnering with the privately-owned CT
Group, which offers more than 20 years experience in the medical
technology market. CT Group delivers a unique strategy and approach in
the Brazilian market, focusing on the spine segment. The group is
composed of 5 affiliated companies that provide innovative and
high standard medical devices and equipment throughout the country.
“We are very happy to represent joimax® and its complete
endoscopic product portfolio in Brazil,” states Volnei Luiz Ortigara,
Chairman of the Brazilian CT Group. “Together, we will ensure an
outstanding market presence.”
Currently, there are 50 potential providers in Brazil who have been
trained on the joimax® methods and will be able to start
offering joimax® endoscopic procedures this spring.
In Japan, joimax® is partnering with United Biomech Japan,
Inc., who will oversee distribution of the complete joimax®
product line countrywide. The official market launch will take place at
the 48th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Spine
Surgery and Related Research (JSSR), April 18 - 20, 2019 in Yokohama,
Japan. The agreement coincides with the Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement
(JEFTA) which came into effect February 1, 2019.
“This is the first time joimax® will be involved with the
Japanese market,” states Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of the joimax®
Group. “We are excited to extend our global reach and offer superior
medical products and training internationally.”
The presence in these two major markets is part of theoverall
growth strategy for joimax®. further positioning the company
as a leader in the spine industry.
About joimax®
Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax® is the
leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic
and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical
Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS®
(interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression
procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain
treatment and EndoLIF® and Percusys® for
minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established
systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.
In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal
stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax®
technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full
anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural
openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the
so-called “Kambin triangle”.
