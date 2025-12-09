JP Morgan Chase & Co has informed the AMF that, as of December 4, it has indirectly fallen below the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Viridien. Through the companies it controls, JP Morgan Chase now holds 4.99% of Viridien's share capital and 4.97% of its voting rights.

This crossing of thresholds results from the sale of Viridien shares on the market and a decrease in the number of shares held by assimilation. On this occasion, J.P. Morgan Securities plc has also individually dropped below the same thresholds.