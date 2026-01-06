JP Morgan Chase Exceeds 5% Stake in Inventiva

JP Morgan Chase & Co has reported to the AMF that, as of December 31, it has indirectly crossed above the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Inventiva, following an increase in the number of shares held through assimilation.

The American bank specified that, through the companies it controls, it holds 10,477,402 Inventiva shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.48% of the share capital and 5.14% of the voting rights in this biopharmaceutical company.