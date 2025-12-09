JP Morgan Chase & Co has informed the AMF that, on December 4, it indirectly dropped below the 5% thresholds of both share capital and voting rights in Viridien. Through the companies it controls, JP Morgan now holds 4.99% of Viridien's share capital and 4.97% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing was triggered by the sale of Viridien shares on the market and a reduction in the number of shares held by assimilation. On this occasion, J.P. Morgan Securities plc also individually fell below the same thresholds.