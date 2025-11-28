JP Morgan Chase Surpasses 5% Stake in Inventiva

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/28/2025 at 10:22 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



JP Morgan Chase & Co has notified the AMF that, on November 25, it indirectly crossed above the 5% thresholds of both the share capital and voting rights of Inventiva, following an increase in the number of shares held by assimilation.



The American banking group specified that, through companies under its control, it now holds 10,603,994 Inventiva shares, representing an equal number of voting rights. This corresponds to 5.55% of the share capital and 5.20% of the voting rights in the biopharmaceutical company.

