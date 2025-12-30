JP Morgan Chase Surpasses 5% Stake in Inventiva
JP Morgan Chase reported to the AMF that, on December 24, it crossed above the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Inventiva, through companies it controls, following an increase in the number of shares held by aggregation.
The American banking group specified that it now indirectly holds 10,639,188 Inventiva shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.57% of the capital and 5.22% of the voting rights of this biopharmaceutical company.
