JP Morgan Chase Surpasses 5% Stake in Inventiva

JP Morgan Chase reported to the AMF that, on December 24, it crossed above the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Inventiva, through companies it controls, following an increase in the number of shares held by aggregation.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/30/2025 at 09:58 am EST

The American banking group specified that it now indirectly holds 10,639,188 Inventiva shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.57% of the capital and 5.22% of the voting rights of this biopharmaceutical company.