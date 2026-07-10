JP Morgan Chase tops 5% of Soitec voting rights

In a notice sent to the AMF, JP Morgan Chase & Co said that it crossed above, on July 6, through companies it controls, the 5% threshold of Soitec voting rights, following a market purchase of shares.



The US banking group said it indirectly holds 2,260,339 Soitec shares, representing the same number of voting rights, or 6.32% of the capital and 5.05% of the voting rights of the maker of innovative materials for semiconductors.