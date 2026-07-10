In a notice sent to the AMF, JP Morgan Chase & Co said that it crossed above, on July 6, through companies it controls, the 5% threshold of Soitec voting rights, following a market purchase of shares.
The US banking group said it indirectly holds 2,260,339 Soitec shares, representing the same number of voting rights, or 6.32% of the capital and 5.05% of the voting rights of the maker of innovative materials for semiconductors.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,800 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
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