JP Morgan crosses above the 5% threshold in Soitec

JP Morgan Chase has crossed above the 5% threshold of Soitec's share capital following a market purchase of shares, according to a notice posted Friday on the AMF's website.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/19/2026 at 11:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of last Wednesday, the U.S. investment bank indirectly held, through several subsidiaries, 1,790,754 shares in the semiconductor materials maker, representing 5.01% of the share capital and 4% of the voting rights.



The notice specifies that JP Morgan holds these securities in the form of so-called "third party depository receipt where right of use held" contracts (shares held with a third party but usable at any time), as well as cash-settled "equity swaps" exercisable through 2033 and a cash-settled "accumulator" contract (progressive, automated purchases) exercisable through 2028.