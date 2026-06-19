As of last Wednesday, the U.S. investment bank indirectly held, through several subsidiaries, 1,790,754 shares in the semiconductor materials maker, representing 5.01% of the share capital and 4% of the voting rights.

The notice specifies that JP Morgan holds these securities in the form of so-called "third party depository receipt where right of use held" contracts (shares held with a third party but usable at any time), as well as cash-settled "equity swaps" exercisable through 2033 and a cash-settled "accumulator" contract (progressive, automated purchases) exercisable through 2028.