JP Morgan Chase & Co. announced that, on December 23, 2025, it had indirectly fallen below the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Worldline. The company now holds, indirectly through its controlled entities, 12,521,683 Worldline shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 4.41% of the share capital and 3.81% of the voting rights of the company.

This threshold crossing resulted from an off-market sale of Worldline shares.