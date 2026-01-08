JPMorgan Chase has announced the end of its commercial relations with proxy advisory firms, a first in the asset management industry. Its JPMorgan Asset Management division, which manages over $7 trillion, will now use an internal artificial intelligence-based platform called Proxy IQ to analyse shareholder AGMs and guide its voting decisions. The technology will fully replace the services of firms such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis.

The split marks a further step in JPMorgan's governance strategy, after it had already moved away from external recommendations by relying on its own team of analysts. The group now aims to manage over 3,000 annual general meetings on its own. The decision comes amid growing scrutiny of the role and influence of proxy advisory firms, which are often accused of conflicts of interest or excessive standardisation of governance practices.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a long-standing critic of these players, backed the move as the sector remains under regulatory scrutiny following an executive order signed under the Trump administration calling for investigations into their practices. While Glass Lewis plans to end its standardised recommendations by 2027, ISS defends its role by stressing the independence of its clients. JPMorgan's initiative could influence other major asset managers, accelerating the transformation of a strategic industry in the midst of rapid change.