JPMorgan Chase: Does America's top bank still deserve its premium?
JPMorgan Chase appears able to turn every phase of the cycle to its advantage: Higher rates support net interest income, volatility fuels market activity, the revival of big-ticket financial deals boosts fees, while the balance sheet's scale keeps winning share in deposits, cards, commercial lending and wealth management.
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Surperformance is Buy on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. since 2026-06-29
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JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest banking groups in the world. Revenues (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- investment and market banking (42.3%): consulting for mergers-acquisitions and restructuring, capital increases, investment capital, active on the stock, bond, and derived product markets, stock market brokerage, etc.;
- retail banking (41%): sale of standard and specialized financial services (real estate loans, automobile loans, insurance, etc.) through a network of more than 5,083 banking agencies. The group also develops credit cards sale activity;
- asset management (13%): USD 4,791 billion of assets under management at the end of 2025;
- commercial banking (3,7%).
At the end of 2025, the group was managing USD 2,559.3 billion in current deposits and USD 1,467.7 billion in current loans.
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76.6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (13.4%), Asia/Pacific (7.7%), Latin America and Carribean (2.3%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
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