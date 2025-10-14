JPMorgan Chase announced better-than-expected Q3 results on Tuesday, buoyed by record revenues in trading and investment banking. Net income rose 12% y-o-y to $14.39bn, or $5.07 per share, compared with $4.84 anticipated. Revenue reached $47.12bn, up 9% and above the $45.4bn expected. Market activities generated record revenue of $8.9bn, driven by high volatility related to the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Fixed-income trading revenue jumped 21% to $5.6bn, while equity trading climbed 33% to $3.3bn, exceeding StreetAccount expectations. Investment banking fees rose 16% to $2.6bn, benefiting from regulatory easing favorable to mergers and acquisitions. Wealth management divisions also benefited from strong stock markets.

However, CEO Jamie Dimon struck a cautious tone, citing an uncertain economic environment marked by geopolitical tensions, asset volatility, and the risk of persistent inflation. The bank raised its provision for credit losses to $3.4bn, above expectations, in anticipation of a possible increase in defaults. As major US banks continue to outperform their regional counterparts, JPMorgan is once again emerging as the sector's driving force in an earnings season dominated by financial stocks.

JPMorgan Chase shares are down just 0.2% in pre-market trading.