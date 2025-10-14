JPMorgan Chase has announced a ten-year investment program to support sectors deemed critical to US security and economic sovereignty. The $10bn plan targets four priority areas: defense and aerospace, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, next-generation energy, and advanced manufacturing and supply chains. This initiative is part of a broader framework, the Security and Resiliency Initiative, through which the bank intends to mobilize up to $1.5 trillion in financing for these strategic industries.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon justified the decision by citing the need to reduce US dependence on foreign suppliers deemed unreliable for critical minerals, technologies, and industrial capabilities. Against a backdrop of renewed trade tensions with China, he called for the removal of regulatory and political barriers that hinder innovation. The announcement comes as Washington and Beijing clash over controls on rare earth exports and access to sensitive technologies.

The bank plans to target 27 specific industries, ranging from semiconductors and nanomaterials to autonomous robots, nuclear energy, batteries, and life-saving drugs. JPMorgan plans to recruit industry experts and set up an external advisory board to steer the program. According to Jamie Dimon, this strategy aims to strengthen the economic and energy resilience of the United States, while supporting emerging technologies necessary for national defense and digital transition.