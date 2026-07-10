JPMorgan pushes ArcelorMittal to the top of the CAC 40

ArcelorMittal is leading the CAC 40. The stock is up 5.72% at €57.64 within Paris' flagship index, supported by a favorable note from JPMorgan published this Friday. The US bank upgraded its rating on the steelmaking giant's shares, moving from underweight to neutral, while raising its price target from €45 to €57.

In its research note, JPMorgan justifies its decision by arguing that ArcelorMittal will show solid financial health over the next two years, even though it does not expect meaningful upside surprises when second-quarter results are released on July 30: "Our EBITDA forecast for the global steel producer stands at $1.93bn, 5% below the consensus of $2.02bn. However, we expect EBITDA growth of around 20% and 25% for 2027 and 2028, respectively, versus 2026 estimates. By our calculations, ArcelorMittal is currently trading on forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.7x for 2027 and 5.3x for 2028".



In addition, JPMorgan "continues to expect the return of pricing power (pricing power) for European steelmakers, as well as earnings growth for 2026/2027".



ArcelorMittal should also benefit from a favorable pricing environment in the North American market thanks to the ramp-up of its Calvert site (United States). In addition, the steel group is offering a share buyback program that provides additional upside potential, supported by the recent sale of its stake in Vallourec.



However, the US banking giant adds nuance and notes that "ArcelorMittal shares are currently trading in line with fair value, which limits upside potential".



In addition, it bases its end-December 2027 price target on a weighted average (80%/20%) of two methods:



1/ the multiples approach: a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of around 4.0x to 5.5x depending on the segments (including proportional EBITDA from joint ventures),



2/ the discounted cash flow approach (DCF method): it is based on a P/NAV (price / net asset value) ratio of 0.85x, a nominal WACC (weighted average cost of capital) of 10% and a perpetuity growth rate (terminal value) of 1.5%



"We believe a DCF approach properly incorporates long-term decarbonization obligations, which are central to the investment thesis on the stock. Our EV/EBITDA multiple target is consistent with ArcelorMittal's historical average in order to reflect the normalization of earnings starting from the estimated 2026 financial year", JPMorgan says.



Several risk factors to monitor



The rating and price-target assessment remains subject to several risk factors, both to the upside and the downside.



First, the evolution of steel prices in key regions, as well as volatility in raw material prices, are critical variables. Iron ore remains the main input for blast furnaces (BF), which are predominantly operated by ArcelorMittal. Fluctuations in its price directly affect margins, even though the company benefits from internal hedging of up to 60%.



In addition, the dynamics of domestic steel demand in China play a major role. A better or worse-than-expected trend in that market would respectively ease or intensify seaborne competition in ArcelorMittal's historic markets in Europe and the United States.



At the same time, the company's financial and strategic management will heavily influence future performance. Lower or higher-than-expected capital expenditures (capex) will change cash generation, bringing forward or delaying the return of value to shareholders.



In addition, the relevance of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity will support or, conversely, curb the potential for redistributing excess capital.



As for the company's ability to meet its environmental targets on time, it represents a major issue. Any delay in the decarbonization trajectory, combined with rising carbon costs, will weigh durably on long-term margins.