JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday that it expects about $105bn in expenses in 2026, topping market expectations of $100.84bn, according to LSEG. The upward revision was detailed by Marianne Lake, head of consumer and community banking, at Goldman Sachs' annual conference in New York. Higher costs will be primarily driven by increased business volumes, followed by strategic investments, with a significant contribution from the retail unit.

Following this announcement, JPMorgan's stock fell over 4.5%, marking its steepest intraday decline since April. The reaction reflects investor concerns over higher expenses, at a time when cost control remains a priority for large financial institutions. However, the bank highlights that the new projections are structural and tied to growth.

Marianne Lake also said investment-banking revenue should rise modestly in Q4, while market-related revenue is expected to increase over 10%. She noted a pickup in M&A activity, with a more favorable backdrop than in previous quarters.