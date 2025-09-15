Still relatively unknown, this holding company, which specializes in acquiring equipment manufacturers in the scientific and medical fields, has had an exceptional operational and financial track record.

In 20 years, i.e., since its listing on the UK over-the-counter market in 2005, Judges has made 25 acquisitions; grown its revenues at an annualized rate of 20%, a third of which has been organic; increased its profits at an even faster rate; and distributed dividends representing eight times the value of its original listing.

Led by the excellent David Cicurel, originally a specialist in corporate turnarounds, who holds 8.2% of the capital and is now 76 years old, the group has gradually built a solid reputation with investors. Recently, it bluntly announced that it was suffering from customs tariffs, difficulties in China and, more generally, "poor commercial performance."

The results for 2024 confirm this trend, with an 8% decline in organic revenue and a 7% decline in operating profit, mainly due to a sharp drop in sales in China, where they fell by a third.

This setback is not the first in Judges' history; moreover, it has been well absorbed for the time being by three new acquisitions. In this respect, the group's approach is clear: select only niche players and pay between 3 and 7 times operating profit after investments—EBIT rather than EBITDA—depending on size.

Judges itself remains valued at a much higher level of 27x its operating profit for the last twelve months and 16x its expected operating profit for the next twelve months. These multiples are, on the whole, in line with their historical average.

A further contraction cannot therefore be ruled out if the current difficult economic climate persists. A return to the £50 per share floor – which would bring the enterprise value to £400m – would undoubtedly be worth considering again: this would represent a multiple of 20x free cash flow, excluding growth assumptions.

However, it should be remembered that this has quadrupled since 2014: it goes without saying that an equivalent feat by 2034 would be synonymous with exceptional performance for new shareholders ready to take up the challenge.

As with all serial acquirers, one issue remains: measuring the real value created by the acquisitions. Beyond management statements, it remains impossible to clearly distinguish organic growth from growth resulting from M&A.

Another important factor is to ensure that the parent company continues to allocate sufficient R&D budgets to its subsidiaries to maintain their competitiveness. In the equipment manufacturing sector, technological investments are often sacrificed in favor of margins.

At this stage, however, there is no indication of such a trend at Judges.