Julien Burdeau Appointed President of Eramet Ideas

Julien Burdeau is appointed president of Eramet Ideas, effective July 1, 2026. He will be tasked with ensuring the alignment of the innovation strategy with the group's strategic priorities.

Richard Sengmany Published on 07/01/2026 at 12:27 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A graduate of the École Normale Supérieure and the Corps des Mines, and holder of a PhD in applied mathematics, Julien Burdeau brings deep experience built across a range of environments, notably within the French Ministry of Industry, as well as in stainless steel (Aperam), LNG (Gaztransport & Technigaz), and high-performance alloys (Aubert & Duval).



In his previous role as Eramet's Director of Decarbonization, Julien Burdeau played a key role in defining and rolling out the group's decarbonization strategy, working closely with the various business lines to balance climate ambition, industrial performance, and long-term competitiveness.



Eramet Ideas is the innovation center of the mining and metals group. It brings together scientific expertise, research activities, and technology development to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions in support of Eramet's businesses.



Its teams work to turn scientific excellence into industrial innovation. Among its flagship achievements is the proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction technology (Direct Lithium Extraction, DLE), now deployed at industrial scale in Argentina and central to the group's ambition to become a reference player in sustainable lithium production.