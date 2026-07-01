A graduate of the École Normale Supérieure and the Corps des Mines, and holder of a PhD in applied mathematics, Julien Burdeau brings deep experience built across a range of environments, notably within the French Ministry of Industry, as well as in stainless steel (Aperam), LNG (Gaztransport & Technigaz), and high-performance alloys (Aubert & Duval).
In his previous role as Eramet's Director of Decarbonization, Julien Burdeau played a key role in defining and rolling out the group's decarbonization strategy, working closely with the various business lines to balance climate ambition, industrial performance, and long-term competitiveness.
Eramet Ideas is the innovation center of the mining and metals group. It brings together scientific expertise, research activities, and technology development to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions in support of Eramet's businesses.
Its teams work to turn scientific excellence into industrial innovation. Among its flagship achievements is the proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction technology (Direct Lithium Extraction, DLE), now deployed at industrial scale in Argentina and central to the group's ambition to become a reference player in sustainable lithium production.
Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).
The group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.
Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.
Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.
Net sales break down by family of products mainly between manganese (66.9%), mineralized sands (8.7%), nickel (7.8%), and lithium (1.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (0.9%), Europe (24.7%), China (23.9%), Asia (30.7%), North America (15.3%), Africa (3.1%), South America (0.8%), and Oceania (0.6%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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