Juliette Du Mesnil Appointed Head of Innovation at Crédit Agricole SA

Crédit Agricole announced on Thursday the appointment of Juliette du Mesnil as both Director of the Startup Studio La Fabrique by CA and Head of Innovation at Crédit Agricole SA.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026 at 04:02 am EST

"She will leverage more than ten years of experience to lead and strengthen the innovation strategy of Europe's leading bank, working closely with the group's business lines and subsidiaries," the financial institution stated.



After beginning her career at Capgemini Invent, Juliette Du Mesnil joined Kynapse in 2019, a startup specializing in digital and data transformation, and then moved to La Fabrique by CA in 2023 as Head of Strategy.



La Fabrique by CA is the corporate startup studio of the Crédit Agricole group. Since its creation in 2018, this entity has created, acquired, and developed 10 fintech subsidiaries, including Worklife and Kolecto.