After the strongest quarter for U.S. stocks in six years, investors are entering July with a familiar problem: the good news may have become a little too good. The S&P 500 rose 9.1% in the first half, including dividends. Europe did even better, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Total Return index up 10.3%. Japan's Nikkei jumped 39%. South Korea's KOSPI did something closer to levitation, rising 101%, helped by artificial intelligence enthusiasm and local policy shifts. That is the backdrop for today's softer session. U.S. stocks are set to open lower, European indexes have already slipped, and parts of Asia were mixed.

The main issue this week is not whether investors still like stocks. They clearly do. The issue is whether the Federal Reserve is about to become less friendly. Traders now expect at least one more rate hike before the end of the year, after fresh data showed U.S. job openings rising to a two-year high in May. That suggests the labor market is still solid enough to give the Fed room to focus on inflation. In market language, this is called resilience, but in normal language, it means the economy refuses to make the central bank's job easier.

Kevin Warsh, who became Fed chair in May, will be watched closely when he speaks today at the European Central Bank's forum in Sintra, Portugal. It is his first major international appearance as Fed chair, and investors want to know how he thinks about the rate path. Warsh has already changed the tone of the Fed by removing forward guidance from the central bank's policy statement.

The week's bigger test comes Thursday, with the June nonfarm payrolls report. A strong number would reinforce the idea that the Fed can keep policy tight, or even tighten again. A softer number would give investors a reason to argue that the economy is cooling without cracking. This is the market's preferred fantasy: enough weakness to stop rate hikes, not enough weakness to hurt profits. It is a narrow runway, but Wall Street has never been shy about trying to land a large aircraft on one.

Today's manufacturing data will also matter, though probably less than jobs. Final PMI readings in the major economies and the U.S. ISM manufacturing report will help show whether higher borrowing costs are starting to bite more deeply. For now, the market is still leaning on the idea that the U.S. economy remains sturdy, even as inflation risks have not disappeared. That combination is good for the dollar and Treasury yields, less good for assets that do not pay income. Gold has fallen back below $4,000 an ounce after its worst quarter since 2013 and Bitcoin is hovering near a 21-month low. When cash suddenly looks respectable again, the shinier corners of the market tend to lose some of their charm.

The Middle East adds some uncertainty, but not the same kind of shock that drove markets earlier this year. Donald Trump has reportedly considered returning to a full-scale war footing against Iran, but for now he is sticking with diplomacy. Talks remain messy. Tehran has said it will not meet with top U.S. envoys, while other reports point to technical talks in Doha.

Brent crude is still near $73 a barrel, far below the levels reached when the Strait of Hormuz looked at risk of becoming the world's most expensive bottleneck. WTI is around $70. Oil has just posted its sharpest quarterly decline since early 2020, helped by improving hopes for a U.S.-Iran agreement.

One of the defining patterns of the past year has been the market's ability to absorb shocks. Tariffs followed a similar arc: fear, adjustment, then rally. The Iran war has produced its own version. First came volatility and frantic repositioning. Then came stabilization. Then, almost inevitably, came buyers. There is a reason this keeps happening. Rising stock markets now play an unusually large role in the American economy. Nearly 79% of U.S. household wealth is held in financial assets, with equities making up an increasingly important share. When stocks rise, consumption gets support.

That makes the current rally both powerful and fragile. A market downturn hits American confidence and consumption harder than it might elsewhere because so much wealth is tied to financial assets. The U.S. economy has a stock-market shock absorber. It also has a stock-market dependency.

In corporate news, Nike is down before the open after showing that its turnaround still has work to do, especially in China. Micron is slipping after Tuesday's chip rally, Shutterstock has plunged after calling off its planned merger with Getty Images, while Oklo is higher after a regulatory step forward for its nuclear technology.

The yen is another pressure point. It has fallen to a fresh 40-year low against the dollar, keeping investors alert for possible Japanese intervention. Higher U.S. yields are doing much of the work here. Two-year and 10-year Treasury yields touched one-week highs in Asian trading before easing slightly, while eurozone bond yields also moved higher ahead of fresh inflation data and central-bank commentary from Sintra. The expected slowdown in eurozone inflation, to 3.0% in June from 3.2%, may help, but it will not change the broader question facing markets: whether central banks are done fighting inflation, or merely taking shorter breaks between rounds.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.393

: 101.393 Gold : 3,979

: 3,979 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $71.91 ( WTI ) $68.59

: $71.91 ( ) $68.59 United States 10 years : 4.46%

: 4.46% BITCOIN: 58,831

In corporate news:

Swedish court orders Google to pay 1.5 billion dollars to Klarna in antitrust damages.



Apple CEO Tim Cook held constructive talks with EU officials following disagreements over Siri AI integration under the Digital Markets Act.



Windrose Electric seeks a $2 billion US SPAC deal this year, according to the FT.



Meta Platforms loses summary judgment bid in a suit by US states alleging Facebook and Instagram addict children.



JPMorgan appoints Rahul Badhwar as senior country head for India.



Intel to report second-quarter 2026 financial results.



Merck to hold its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Aug. 4.



Nike fell 2.5% in after-hours trading following its results.

Microsoft is set to cut less than 2.5% of its workforce, including the closure of five Xbox studios, according to Business Insider.

Tesla's second-quarter deliveries are expected to rebound thanks to a recovery in European sales.

Micron's CEO believes customers share responsibility for the memory chip shortage.

Visa, Stripe and Mastercard are among the 140 companies launching the Open USD stablecoin.

An IT outage has affected Boeing's systems and applications.

Lime has raised $167 million in its initial public offering.

iHerb has appointed JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citi to lead its IPO, according to Reuters.

SoftBank is leading the consortium selected for Japan's national AI initiative, worth JPY1,000 billion, or approximately EUR5.4 billion.

Coles Group has announced that it is in talks to acquire Greencross Pet Wellness, a chain of pet shops and veterinary clinics, for up to $2.8 billion.

Toyota is setting up a joint venture with Joby Aviation to develop flying taxis.

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