JYP Entertainment announced an excellent operational momentum in Q2 25, propelled by exceptional global artist tours, innovative release strategies and deepening brand collaborations. The company's ability to monetize fan engagement and expand its international footprint cements its leadership in K-pop entertainment. Looking forward, JYP Entertainment has presented an optimistic outlook for FY 25, fueled by an ambitious global expansion strategy, artist lineup and strong focus on content monetization.

JYP Entertainment Corporation is a prominent entertainment company that was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gangdong-gu, Seoul. The company’s core focus is discovering, developing and managing musical artists and performers, leveraging a vertically integrated business model that spans artist identification, talent development, music and video content production along with the commercialization of both digital and physical entertainment products. The company is renowned for pioneering the modern K-pop industry and has launched internationally acclaimed groups such as Wonder Girls, 2AM, 2PM, GOT7, TWICE, Day6, Stray Kids, NEXZ, NMIXX and ITZY.



The company operates through seven principal segments: Merchandise (MD) (31.0% of Q2 25 revenue), Concert (28.7%), Physical Album (12.5%), Streaming (5.3%), Ads (Commercial) (5.2%), Appearances (4.5%), and Others (12.8%). In addition, it is geographically segmented into four regions: Korea (36.2% of Q2 25 revenue), Japan (20.9%), China (2.4%), and Others (40.5%).

Robust Q2 25 results

JYP Entertainment released its Q2 25 results on August 14, 2025, delivering a strong performance, with revenue up 1.3 times reaching KRW215.8bn from KRW95.7bn, driven by 3.6 times y/y growth in merchandise revenue, 3.4 times y/y growth in concert revenue, nearly doubled physical album sales, and 16.5% y/y growth in the segment. In addition, geographically, revenues from Korea and Japan nearly doubled and revenue from other regions almost tripled over Q2 25.

JYP Entertainment achieved record-breaking revenue, thanks to major artist tours including, the largest K-POP world tour of Stray Kids, 16 shows from DAY6 world tour and 23 stadium size concerts from Stray Kids. Rising popularity and fan-dominance of TWICE, Stray Kids, and NMIXX facilitated collaborations with global brands which significantly contributed to revenue growth. In addition, new releases like ITZY, NEXZ, and KickFlip, along with Stray Kids' Japanese album enabled top-line growth.



EBIT rose by nearly 4.7x y/y from KRW9.3bn to KRW52.9bn, with margins expanding by 1470bp to 24.5%. Net profit soared nearly 27x y/y from KRW1.3bn to KRW36.3bn. This growth is propelled by strong operating leverage from record-breaking revenues, highlighting the effective monetization of a highly engaged core fanbase.

Upbeat outlook for 2025

JYP Entertainment has projected a robust 2025, marked by global expansion, an agile artist line-up and a consistent content monetization. The company aims to hold over 210 concerts worldwide, targeting an audience of around 3 million, along with over 20 physical album releases across major artists like TWICE, ITZY, Stray Kids, DAY6, and NMIXX. TWICE, DAY6 and Stray Kids are expected to drive record revenues through world tours and new album launches.

JYP Entertainment aims to enhance its international reach with KickFlip’s debut, expansion in Japan via artists like NiziU and NEXZ, and China via artists like CIIU, BOY STORY, and rebranding in the US under GIRLSET. In addition, the company aims to boost its multi-label system, global IP licensing, and AI-based business diversification, through a paid fan membership platform, setting JYP Entertainment for sustained top-line growth in FY 25 and beyond.

Long-term growth trajectory

JYP Entertainment reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 45.9% to reach KRW602.0bn, propelled by robust growth in physical album sales, global streaming, and large-scale world tours by renowned artists. In addition, merchandise expansion, fan engagement events, and strategic monetization of overseas markets, especially Japan and China led to revenue growth.

EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 31.7% to KRW143.0bn, driven by cost optimization, high-margin digital content, and monetization of fandom through merchandise sales. However, the margins contracted from 32.3% to 23.7%. Net income increased at 13.2% CAGR, with margin of 16.2%, reaching KRW97.8bn.



Steady growth in net income led to strong growth in CFO, rising from KRW45.8bn to KRW89.3bn over FY 21-24. In addition, cash and cash equivalent rose from KRW49.1bn to KRW191.0bn.



In comparison, SM Entertainment Co., Ltd., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 12.2%, reaching KRW990.0bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA surged at a CAGR of 3.9% to KRW147.0bn; however, margins contracted from 18.6% to 14.8%. Net income declined at a CAGR of minus 48.4% to KRW18.3bn.

Positive outlook from analysts

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered returns of approximately 44.3%. In comparison, SM Entertainment delivered higher returns of 80.0% over the same period.



JYP Entertainment is currently trading at a P/E of 14.9x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of KRW4,971.0, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 29.6x but higher than SM Entertainment’s valuation of 9.4x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.0x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of KRW178.7bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.6x, but higher than that of SM Entertainment (10.5x).



JYP Entertainment is monitored by 23 analysts,; 19 have ‘Buy’ ratings and four have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of KRW91,833.3, representing 24.3% upside potential over the current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 14.7%, reaching KRW907.2bn and EBITDA CAGR of 15.7% over FY 24-27, reaching KRW221.1bn with margins expanding by 62bp to 24.4%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 16.5%, reaching KRW154.4bn, with EPS expected to increase to KRW4,481.0 in FY 27 from KRW2,951.0. Meanwhile, for SM Entertainment, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 22.9% and a net profit CAGR of 603.2% over FY 24-27.



Overall, JYP Entertainment demonstrated exceptional operational momentum, driven by the success of global artist tours and strong brand collaborations. The company's innovative content strategy and expanding international presence have positioned it for sustained growth and leadership in the entertainment industry. With a strong outlook for the future, JYP Entertainment aims to enhance its global reach through strategic initiatives and content monetization, solidifying its place as a major player in the K-pop industry.



However, the company is exposed to high dependence on a few flagship groups and possible volatility in global concert revenues. In addition, fluctuations in album demand, foreign exchange exposure and streaming revenue dependence could pressure growth and profitability.