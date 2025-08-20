K+S shares are the biggest faller in Frankfurt's MDAX mid-cap index on Wednesday, penalized by a downgrade from Berenberg analysts.



In its morning comments, the broker emphasized that the favorable cycle that previously supported the German salt and potash producer's business has now come to an end.



Our buy recommendation for K+S was previously based on the prospect of a tight potash market, which could support sales prices and have a positive impact on earnings and cash flow generation, the broker explained.



However, it is no longer reasonable to maintain a buy recommendation in a context where we expect lower agricultural prices overall from 2026 onwards, it continues, leading the broker to downgrade its rating directly from 'buy' to 'sell' with a target price slashed from €17 to €11.



Following this downgrade, K+S shares fell 4.7% on Wednesday morning, although are still up 15% so far this year, albeit underperforming the MDAX index (up over 18%).