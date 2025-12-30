The price of the ordinary shares sold is 4 euros per share, representing a total value of 1.5 million euros. Settlement and delivery of the over-allotment option shares will take place on December 30. In total, the offering covered 4.5 million ordinary shares, amounting to 18 million euros. The capital of the company, which specializes in the enhancement, preservation, and conservation of Italian historical and artistic heritage, is now split with L6A4 S.r.l holding 68.79% and the remaining 31.21% representing the free float.

