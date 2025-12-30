Kaleon Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Kaleon has announced the full exercise of the over-allotment option, involving a total of 375,000 ordinary shares offered for sale by majority shareholder L6A4 S.r.l, for the benefit of Equita SIM S.p.A. The stabilization period ends following the exercise of this option.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 12/30/2025 at 02:56 am EST

The price of the ordinary shares sold is 4 euros per share, representing a total value of 1.5 million euros. Settlement and delivery of the over-allotment option shares will take place on December 30. In total, the offering covered 4.5 million ordinary shares, amounting to 18 million euros. The capital of the company, which specializes in the enhancement, preservation, and conservation of Italian historical and artistic heritage, is now split with L6A4 S.r.l holding 68.79% and the remaining 31.21% representing the free float.



